Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.81 and last traded at $183.81. 2,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 590,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

