Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 28th (BCS, CRTX, DGX, ELMUF, GELYF, GS, GWLLF, HKXCY, KR, LH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 28th:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $294.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.