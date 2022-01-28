Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LZAGY. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.50.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 93,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

