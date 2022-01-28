Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

