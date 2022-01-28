Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.42.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

