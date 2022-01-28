Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

