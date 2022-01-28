Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $395.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

