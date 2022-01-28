Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS: TRSWF) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

1/12/2022 – TransAlta Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

1/12/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00.

1/12/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

1/12/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00.

1/11/2022 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00.

12/2/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,215. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.