Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) recently:

1/26/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.50) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 510 ($6.88).

1/20/2022 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.50) price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.50) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/14/2021 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 509.80 ($6.88). The company had a trading volume of 6,222,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 571.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 572.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.93).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.