Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ascot Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AOT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.02. 101,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,371. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

