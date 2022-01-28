Research Analysts Set Expectations for Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.53. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

