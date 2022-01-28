Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Business Machines Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

