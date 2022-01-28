Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

PPL traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.59. 204,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$32.30 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.75.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

