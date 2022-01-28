Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day moving average is $238.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

