Research Analysts Set Expectations for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SBLK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.28%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

