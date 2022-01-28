Research Analysts Set Expectations for Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $171.51 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

