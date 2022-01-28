Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 28th (AAPL, ABCZF, AFRM, AMZN, CAHPF, CSNVY, FITB, GLPG, HXL, JAKK)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock.

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.49).

was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3,212.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, growing expenses associated with supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages remain concerns.”

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has €45.00 ($51.14) price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Strong financial performance in the fourth quarter enabled the company to achieve positive operating leverage. The announced acquisition of Dividend Finance enhances its expanded digital service capabilities. Such bolt-on buyouts will increase fee income, driving top-line growth, going forward. Also, branch expansions and recovery in the U.S economy are likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 7 days.”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher fee income and fall in provisions. The company’s inorganic growth efforts and continued focus on improving fee income are likely to keep supporting financials. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to weigh on margin growth, thus hurting the top line to some extent in the near term. Elevated operating costs, on the back of technology upgrades and strategic acquisitions, might hurt bottom-line growth. Nonetheless, an increase in loans and deposit balances are expected to further aid KeyCorp’s top-line growth. Its enhanced capital deployments indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions.”

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPC is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas plays in the United States. It also provides services in some selected markets around the globe. The company derives strong and stable revenues via diverse oilfield services that include pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. RPC is witnessing higher customer demand for its pressure pumping services, which indicates that the company's customer base is responding to the higher commodity prices. Moreover, pricing improvements witnessed by RPC can be viewed as a major positive indicator for the upcoming quarters. Also, with no debt load, the oil field service provider has a strong balance sheet. This will provide massive financial flexibility. Consequently, RPC is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock.

