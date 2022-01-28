Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grab (GRAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB):
- 1/27/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of GRAB opened at $5.71 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $13.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.
