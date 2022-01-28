Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grab (GRAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB):

1/27/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Grab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.71 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

