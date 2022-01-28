ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $211.93 and last traded at $211.93. 2,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 532,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.89.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ResMed alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.00.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.