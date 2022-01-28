ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $241.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

RMD opened at $224.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.00. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ResMed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

