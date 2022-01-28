ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $241.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.00.
RMD opened at $224.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.00. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.
In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ResMed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ResMed
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
