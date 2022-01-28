Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 29,975 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,066,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

