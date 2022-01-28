Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.38 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

