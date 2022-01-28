Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,047 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of -172.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

