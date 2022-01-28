Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

