Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $124,000.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $53.98 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

