Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

