Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 484,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

