Reviewing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Financial and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and MS&AD Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.50 -$12.73 million N/A N/A MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.44 $1.36 billion $1.38 12.47

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% MS&AD Insurance Group 3.54% 9.02% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

