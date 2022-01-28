Reviewing Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) & Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.89 $8.61 billion $2.52 11.12 Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 3.44 $877.90 million $0.30 21.33

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 8.13% 10.67% 4.24% Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Advanced Info Service Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Advanced Info Service Public on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

