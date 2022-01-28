Reviewing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UBS Group and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71% Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.90% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UBS Group and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

UBS Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given UBS Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.78 $6.56 billion $2.13 8.65 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.35 $5.39 million $1.39 17.61

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UBS Group beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

