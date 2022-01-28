Reviewing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pinterest alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 16 10 0 2.38 Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 142.46%. Yalla Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 361.25%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09% Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78%

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 10.36 -$128.32 million $0.51 52.71 Yalla Group $134.93 million 5.78 $3.21 million $0.41 13.22

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Pinterest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.