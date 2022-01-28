Reviewing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 2.74 $92.10 million $0.70 22.66 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 517.16 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -40.68

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47% Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 12 0 2.86 Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $33.93, suggesting a potential upside of 113.93%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.34%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Playtika.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Playtika on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

