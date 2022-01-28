Reviewing Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Precision Optics alerts:

This table compares Precision Optics and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.20 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -40.79 Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 15.13 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -0.52

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.62%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.