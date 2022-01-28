Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0332 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $39.80 million and $84,680.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00107173 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

