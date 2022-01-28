Revomon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $773,599.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Revomon has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $773,599.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.27 or 0.06616485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.26 or 0.99965529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.