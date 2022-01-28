Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €121.00 ($137.50) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.55 ($130.17).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €93.06 ($105.75) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 1-year high of €94.66 ($107.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

