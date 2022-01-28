Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYTM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $339.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

