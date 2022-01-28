Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $1.70

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $7,140.99 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 47% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

