Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches Market Cap of $7,140.46

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $7,140.46 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

