Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 630.38 ($8.50).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 639.40 ($8.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.69. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

