Ripio Credit Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67,947.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $67,947.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00083007 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

