Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.99

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 8848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $559.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

