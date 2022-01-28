Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVACU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Riverview Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.