Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.