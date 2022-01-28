RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435,875 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

