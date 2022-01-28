Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $10,627,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.