Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.17

Robinson plc (LON:RBN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.17 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.16). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.16), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.17.

Robinson Company Profile (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

