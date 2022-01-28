Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,528 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,477,000 after purchasing an additional 248,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,407,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,199,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

