Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,693 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 148,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $115.81 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.