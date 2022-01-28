Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.13 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

